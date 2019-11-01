Friday, November 01, 2019
     
Frozen 2 Hindi trailer: Priyanka Chopra introduces Elsa as strong, independent and powerful. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and her little sister Parineeti Chopra are all set to treat their fans with their first project together- Frozen 2.

New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2019 14:46 IST
Priyanka Chopra and her little sister Parineeti Chopra are all set to treat their fans with their first project together- Frozen 2. The divas have lent their voices for the Hindi version of the upcoming Disney film and today, PeeCee dropped the trailer of it. The actress took to social media and wrote, “An inspiring, heart-warming story of changing the world and creating your own destiny...join our sisterhood with Elsa & Anna.”

In the video, Priyanka is seen dressed in a Frozen-themed gown as she introduces her character Elsa. She reveals that this is a new generation of girls who know how to empower themselves and don’t need a Prince to have their own Kingdom. She says, “We don’t need a king to become a queen. We find our own path in our own style. Don’t bring stars for us as they themselves make their way towards us. We don’t want to be part of some one else’s story, we write our own stories.” 

This is the first time that Parineeti and Priyanka have collaborated for a film. Talking about her experience, Parineeti said, “This relationship of Anna and Else in Frozen 2 is exactly what Mimi Didi and I share - it’s a unique and strong bond that I have with my sister.”

On the other hand, PeeCee claimed, “I like movies that challenge me. I like fiction as well as reality-based. I like the immersive experiences. I like something that will make me nervous coming to set. I like films where I look at my scene and I am like ‘oh my god! How am I going to do this?’ When your fingers tingle, your toes curl... I like experiences like those.”

For the unversed, Frozen 2 is the sequel of the hit 2013 Disney film. It will hit the screens on November 22. 

