From Alia Bhatt to IU: Celebrities attend Gucci Cruise 2024 show

Gucci's inclination towards all things extraordinary was met with South Korea's famed hospitality and attention. Wrapped in traditional Korean cloth, bojagi, a time-honored art form often used to mark special occasions, was the invitation to the Italian fashion house's Cruise 2024 show in Seoul. The colorful illustration was created by local digital artist Ram Han, who drew inspiration from the vibrant colors of the show's venue, the Gyeongbokgung Palace, and its relationship with nature for the design. Depicting pine trees and butterflies, which symbolize longevity, the gesture is one of many testaments, but perhaps the most artistic one, to South Korea's impressive growth while still holding on to its heritage. Another reason for today's runway show is the celebration of Gucci's arrival in Seoul 25 years ago via its first flagship store.

Alia Bhatt, who was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the Italian luxury house Gucci, stepped out in a classic black LBD for the evening. The actress had her hair tied in a sleek ponytail and carried a transparent Gucci bag.

While she posed solo at the event, she was seated beside Hotel del Luna star and singer IU, and a video from inside the event has gone viral on social media. Ahead of the show, Thai star Davikah Hoorne and Alia's pictures went viral too.

Apart from Alia and IU, many South Korean stars were also present in the show. These include NewJeans member Hanni, who is also an ambassador and showed up in a yellowish-beige ensemble. She completed her look with a Gucci bag, heels, and loose hair.

Rapper Jay Park showed up wearing a sweater and jeans combo, going for a chill fit.

As for Aespa’s Winter, the idol went for a rather casual meets stylish fit. She arrived wearing a black sweatshirt and a red leather skirt.

Members of the band The Boyz, Younghoon, and Juyeon were also at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul. The duo were wearing similar colors.

The King: Eternal Monarch actor Woo Doo-hwan looked dapper in all black.

ITZY member Ryujin looked went for a chic look in a skirt and bright yellow top. Whereas, The Glory star Lim Ji Yeon also attended the event and looked gorgeous in a black outfit.

