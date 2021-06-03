Frail but happy Kirron Kher thanks fans for wishes as she appears in Sikander Kher's video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIKANDER KHER, KIRRON KHER Sikander Kher, Kirron Kher

Early April, the Kher family shared veteran actress Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells. The actress is undergoing treatment and is on her way to recovery. While the actress has minimised her public appearances post the diagnosis, she made a brief appearance in an Instagram LIVE session by her son, actor Sikander Kher. His father, veteran actor Anupam Kher too greets his fans during the LIVE session.

Begining Instagram live session Sikander informs that he's sitting with his parents and gives a glimpse of Mrs Kher’s feet. At this, Kirron does a funny jig. While her face was not visible, she is heard greeting everyone with a cheerful hello. Sikander thanked fans and well-wishers for their wishes and informed them that she is doing better.. He said, “Thank you for all your love, now that you saw her feet. Thank you for constantly asking about her, she should hear this because I am not around all day when you ask, and she is here. Thank you so much, she is doing a lot better.”

Later, Kirron asks Sikander to show her face in the video. The actress looks frail but happy as wears an arm sling. Greeting fans with a wide smile, she says, “Thank you everybody for your good wishes and love, thank you very much.”

"KherSaab and Kirron Ma’am. This one is short and sweet .. a hello from the family with tit bits from me as well .. thank you all for the love you send my mother," he captioned the video.

