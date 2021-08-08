Farah Khan pens heartfelt note after she bumps into her 'favourite ladies' Mumtaz, Reena Roy; see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAH KHAN Farah Khan pens heartfelt note after she bumps into her 'favourite ladies' Mumtaz, Reena Roy

Choreographer-director Farah Khan had a fan moment when she bumped into veteran stars Reena Roy, Mumtaz and Mallika Randhawa at a restaurant. Farah could not control her excitement and captured the moment with her “favourite ladies”. Sharing the pictures she shared her happiness, “What JOY to bump into my favourite ladies.. #ICONS of Bollywood @mumtaz_diva_of_bollywood reena roy_my love #mallikarandhawa #fanmoment .. they hav such grace and joi de vivre.. n so full of fun.. thank u @shaadrandhawa for leaving your lunch n clicking our pics."

Take a look:

The iconic actress' Reena Roy, Mumtaz and Mallika Randhawa are leading private life away from the limelight since their retirement in the ’90s. Interestingly, Reena Roy surprised her fans as she made an appearance on singing reality show Indian Idol 12 last month.

On the professional front, Farah Khan is currently judging a comedy show on the small screen and she has recently teamed up with Sonu Sood for a new song video which will be a recreated version of “Tum To Thehre Pardesi” . The filmmaker announced her collaboration with Sood on the latter's 48th birthday. Also, Sonu will essay the role of a farmer-turned-cop in the song. The song was shot in Punjab a few days ago.

"This song will be something very different from anything that I've ever shot before. It's always wonderful to work with Farah," Sonu, said in a statement.