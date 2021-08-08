Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SONYTV Karan Johar gets teary-eyed on Indian Idol 12 after receiving heartfelt message from mom Hiroo Johar

The 12th season of television's most popular singing reality show Indian Idol has been creating a lot of buzz. Makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show a huge success. The show is finally coming to an end with choosing its champion on August 15, Independence Day. After several actors graced the show, this weekend, the top 6 contestants will be seen welcoming filmmaker Karan Johar. The makers dropped a video clip in which Karan can be seen getting teary-eyed as his mother Hiroo Johar sends a special video message for him.

Take a look:

Hiroo shared Karan was shy as a kid and how he has made her proud in so many ways. She said, "I decided to enroll him in a boarding school, but he returned home in three days. One day when he told me he wanted to join the film industry, I asked him what would you do there. When he said he wanted to be a director, I was about to fall off my chair. I told him, ‘Why do you want to be a director? Your father (Yash Johar) is a producer.’ He said, ‘Adi Chopra (Aditya Chopra) has asked me to assist him."

She also said that she is proud how Karan has taken Dharma Productions to new heights. "You all know how he has taken Dharma Productions ahead that today he is a director, producer and also created several filmmakers and stars. I can’t explain to people that how proud I am of him. He has excelled everywhere. I am fortunate that I got a husband like Yash Johar and a son like Karan. And that son has given me kids like Yash and Roohi. I couldn’t have asked for anything more,” emotional Hiroo Johar added.

After watching his mother's message, Karan got emotional and wiping his ntears he said, “Whenever my mother speaks about me, I don’t know… but all my emotions come out. I told Anu ji (Anu Malik, Indian Idol 12 judge) today only that when you lose a parent, you gain a God. So, I only pray to papa to give us peace of mind. I am blessed that I have parents like these. The most beautiful moment of my life was when my kids Yash and Roohi were born. I found my parents in them, hence I named them such.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is hosting Bigg Boss OTT. He will be turning director for the rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The film will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the eponymous roles. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also in key roles.