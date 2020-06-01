Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@FARAHKHANKUNDER Farah Khan is a multi-talented mother for daughters Diva and Anya, these pics are proof

Farah Khan recently helped her daughters Anya and Diva in their assigment which required them to recreate a painting and, the end results are simply perfect. The Choreographer-turned-filmmaker said that their daughters were really lucky as she is also a a hairstylist, make up artist, costumer & photographer all in 1". The post caught the attention of several people including celebrities such as Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sussanne Khan and Tahira Kashyap among others.

Taking to Instagram, Farah Khan flaunted her creativity and shared the pictures, " Recreate a painting was a school assignment for my daughters..luckily for them mommy is a hairstylist, make up artist, costumer & photographer all in 1 quite good I think.. what say ul? #anya #diva"., the caption read.

Recently, Farah Khan shared a 15-year-old photograph of herself along with husband Shirish Kunder to wish him on his birthday. "Even whn the world is upside down n things look like they r off track.. remember it's all good.. coz i got ur back! Happy birthday @shirishkunder .. I repeat.. an ok husband but a great father (Melbourne throwback @mitulange 15 yrs ago)," she captioned the image.

Farah and Shirish in December 2004. The two have worked together in films like " Main Hoon Na", "Jaan-E-Mann", "Om Shanti Om" and "Tees Maar Khan". In 2008, Farah and Shirish welcomed Atriplets Czar, Anya and Diva.

