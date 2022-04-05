Tuesday, April 05, 2022
     
  5. Exes Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan party with their rumoured partners Saba Azad, Arslan Goni in Goa, see pics

Exes Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan party with their rumoured partners Saba Azad, Arslan Goni in Goa, see pics

Exes Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were partying together with their current partners Saba Azad and Arslan Goni at a get-together hosted by Pooja Bedi in Goa. Pictures from the party are viral on social media.

Highlights

  • Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad, Arslan Goni partied together in Goa
  • The party was hosted by actress Pooja Bedi
  • After Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport

Rumoured Bollywood couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who were spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier in the day holding hands while they were clicked by the paparazzi, were in Goa to attend a party hosted by actress Pooja Bedi. Interestingly, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also at the get-together with Arslan Goni. Sussanne and Arslan are rumoured to be together for some time and as they were back in Mumbai, they also held hands at the Mumbai airport.

Hrithik Roshan holds hands with Saba Azad at Mumbai airport, couple looks cute together

Pictures of Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne and Arslan partying together are going viral on social media. Others who were present were Farah Khan Ali, Zayed Khan and director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya Kapoor. Hrithik and Saba clicked pictures separately with Pooja as did Sussanne and Arslan.  

Farah also shared some pictures from the party on her Instagram handle.  

Hrithik and Saba first caught the attention of the fans as they held hands while exiting a popular Mumbai restaurant in January earlier this year. Later, Saba enjoyed an evening with Hrithik's family and an image from the get-together was also shared online by Rajesh Roshan. 

Arslan and Sussanne have been dating each other for some time. They have also been dropping hints about their relationship on social media as they continue to share posts for each other on birthdays and from the parties they attend together. 

 

Sussanne was married to Hrithik between 2000-2014. The former couple shares two sons – Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. Although they are divorced, Hrithik and Sussanne are on good terms and often join their sons for parties and family get-togethers.

 

 

