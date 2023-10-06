EXCLUSIVE: Fukrey 3 star Pulkit Samrat reacts on ongoing Mahadev betting case

Friday, October 06, 2023
     
In an exclusive interview, Pulkit Samrat responded to the ongoing Mahadev betting case. For those unversed, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and several actors have been summoned by the ED.

Shruti Kaushal New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2023
The Mahadev betting application is hogging headlines as the Enforcement Directorate summoned actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the case. Operated by Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal from Dubai, the company is under scrutiny after a Rs 200 crore wedding took place in the UAE in February 2023. 

In an exclusive interview, Fukrey 3 star Pulkit Samrat opened up about the same. The actor said, "I don't know about this yet. I will definitely go back to Mumbai and find out. In such a situation, the big question is how can anyone remain ignorant of such a big matter."

