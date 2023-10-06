Actor Imran Khan makes SHOCKING revelations about his body, says 'took steroids to...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Imran Khan

After disappearing from showbiz for years, Imran Khan is now interacting with his fans on social media. The former actor, who is said to make a comeback to Bollywood, recently opened up about his body image issues and admitted taking steroids to bulk up. He also shared about struggles with being an actor.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Imran Khan wrote, "I've always been skinny. I'm one of those hyper-metabolic people, my body just burns through whatever I consume. Oh no, what a terrible affliction! In my late teens, guys around me started joining gyms and working out. They started to expand, their biceps stretching the sleeves of their t-shirts. I wore a size S, and my sleeves were still loose."

Speaking about his character Jai Singh Rathore, Khan said he was too skinny and had to hit the gym for his character in Kidnap. "I didn't need to be muscular to play Jai Singh Rathore... but I was convinced that I was too skinny, which is why Jai mostly wears two layers of clothing throughout Jaane Tu. For my next film, Kidnap, I hit the gym in earnest, and began my journey with bodybuilding."

Sharing his lifestyle, Khan revealed that he worked out regularly but people still called him weak and a little boy. "Over the next few years, the sculpting and maintenance of my body became part of my lifestyle. I worked out regularly, but still, I would hear "So... you'll bulk up a bit before we start shooting, right?"; "You're looking weak", "You look like a little boy, not a man", and "The heroine looks bigger than you" (ouch for both of us!)."

Imran Khan further made shocking revelations and said he battled depression and became skinnier. His photos often triggered rumours about his wellbeing and his taking drugs. "When I was photographed, it sparked a media discussion about my wellbeing, and speculations of drug abuse! I felt deeply ashamed, embarrassed to be seen by anyone in this state. So I retreated further," Khan said.

Take a look at the post here:

