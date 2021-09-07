Evicted Bigg Boss OTT contestant Millind Gaba reacts to Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TRENDYGYAN Evicted BBOTT contestant Millind on Sidharth's death

Actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left his fans distressed. The actor breathed his last on September 2 after suffering a massive heart attack. he was brought dead to the hospital. While the entire country mourned his demise, Bigg Boss OTT contestants weren't aware of it. Punjabi singer Millind Gaba heard the news after he got evicted from the show this Sunday. The singer revealed that he was shocked. Sidharth had made an appearance in Bigg Boss OTT with Shehnaaz Gill just a couple of weeks before he died.

Talking to ETimes, Millind Gaba said, "When he walked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, he came in with a lot of positive aura. He gave a big brother vibe. I really felt that I have got a big brother who came inside to guide us all. Shehnaaz Gill also supported me a lot when she came inside, she asked me to come out of my comfort zone and go all out and play. She told me how people are loving my laughter outside."

He added, "When I came out and heard about Sidharth’s death it shook me from inside. I couldn’t process the news. I couldn’t handle it nor was I able to accept it. Whatever has happened, it is very unfair and it shouldn’t have happened. Bahut galat hua hai… and when I heard how he passed away, his head was in Shehnaaz’s lap, I was disheartened. It is very tragic."

"I send all my prayers. May Mata Rani bless his soul with all the happiness and peace. I know he is not with us but he will always stay in our hearts. Like I say that I’ve earned people from my Bigg Boss journey, he has earned many people, loving fans in his lifetime. I am his huge fan. He will always be in my prayers and I will pray for his family also," Millind concluded.

On Monday, Sidharth Shukla's family released an official statement and requested privacy. The statement read, "Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve." Thanking the police, the statement continued, "A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti - The Shukla Family."