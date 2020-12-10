Emraan Hashmi's hilarious response to Bihar student naming him and Sunny Leone as parents

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Emraan Hashmi's hilarious response to Bihar student naming him as parents

Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone have become parents to a 20-years old Bihar boy without even getting married and them knowing about it. Recently, a student of Dhanraj Mahto Degree College named Kundan Kumar wrote Emraan's name in the place of his father and Sunny's name in the place of his mother on his admit card. Since then, the news has been going viral on the internet. While it is said to be a mischief, the authorities are looking into it.

Actor Emraan Hashmi also learned about the goof-up on the internet and clarified that he is not the father. The actor took to Twitter and gave a hilarious response. He tweeted, "I swear he ain’t mine."

Image Source : TWITTER/EMRAANHASHMI Emraan Hashmi's response

Authorities at the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University were flummoxed when a screenshot of a BA 2nd-year student's purported admit card, which has now gone viral on the social media, was brought to their notice. Against the column of father's name was printed Emran Hasmi, which despite its different spelling brings to mind the Bollywood actor known for a licentious onscreen persona. Moreover, the name of Sunny Leone, an adult movie star-turned- Bollywood actress, as the mother, and Chaturbhuj Sthan, the town's infamous red light area, as the address give away the mischief.

"We have ordered an inquiry. It is obviously a mischief and the student might himself be responsible for the same. Based on the report of the inquiry further action will be taken," the university's registrar Ram Krishna Thakur said.

