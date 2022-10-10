Ekta Kapoor remembers her initial years in showbiz, says 'I was not sure...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EKTAKAPOOR Ekta Kapoor remembers her initial years in showbiz

Ekta Kapoor began her career at the age of 17 as an intern and has come a long way since then to become the most successful producer and TV czarina. She has given several successful actors their first break in the profession. Ekta is one of the most well-known figures in show business and is renowned for remaining humble despite her many accomplishments. She recently took a look back at her earlier years after earning the "Bemisaal Rishta" award during an awards ceremony.

Though she started her career in the entertainment industry very early, her first successful show was the 1995 sitcom 'Hum Paanch'. Later in 2000, her show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' became the most successful TV serial.

Post that she did several hit shows including 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki', 'Kabhi Sautan Kabhii Sahelii', 'Kalash', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', and 'Kasamh Se'. Ekta also came up with a fearless reality show 'Lock Upp' hosted by Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut.

She said: "I certainly have to say that I was only 17 years old and created history by starting at such a young age with the serial 'Hum Panch'. I still remember taking the entry form for the pilot shoot of the show. I was not sure at that time, but I would say it doesn't matter if you are young, or old, you have a filmy background or not, this channel always functions with you, based on your ability."

She also expressed her gratitude towards the team of her popular shows and said pointing towards 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Shabbir Ahluwalia that everyone from the team misses him."

A special thanks to the team of 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Kumkum Bhagya', and 'Bhagya Lakshmi'. The man standing here, Shabbir, the channel doesn't miss you because they have you. But, we miss you," she added.'Zee Rishtey Awards' airs on Zee TV.

