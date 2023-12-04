'Dusri Urfi paida ho gayi': Nia Sharma TROLLED over her bold outfit

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO Nia Sharma never shies away from expressing herself through fashion

TV star Nia Sharma is one of the most fashionable actors. She never shies away from expressing herself through fashion and is often known for her bold outfits. For her recent night out, Sharma opted for a black plunging and cropped vest coat and completed her look with low-waisted pants.

However, what grabbed eyeballs was Sharma's visible lingerie. The video of the actor walking out of the restaurant and greeting the media is now doing rounds on the internet.

Watch the viral video here:

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her bold outfit

Soon after the video went viral, social media users jumped into the comments to react to it. One user wrote, "Chaddi pehenneka tarika thoda casual hain." Another user wrote, "Dusri urfi Paida ho gayi." Yet another user wrote, "Dirty, ye fashion h fr bolte hai trolling hogyi... Maa baap sikhte hai in logo ko ki kam naa mile nangga ghum lo kam sa jada pesa milega... High profile nange log."

Nia Sharma's career

Nia Sharma began her acting career with the 2010 daily soap Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha. However, she rose to prominence with the show, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-starring Karan Tacker, Krystle D'Souza, and Kushal Tandon. She went on to do Zee TV's Jamai Raja with Ravi Dubey.

After her stint in TV, Sharma starred in Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted. Later, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

