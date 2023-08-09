Dulquer Salmaan postpones 'King Of Kotha' trailer release after Malayalam director Siddique demise

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dulquer Salmaan and Malayalam director Siddique

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan's 'King of Kotha' decided to postpone the trailer release of the film after noted Malayalam filmmaker, Siddique's demise. The filmmaker breathed his last in Kochi’s Amrita Hospital after suffering a heart attack. He was in hospital since early July for treatment of Pneumonia and related respiratory issues. He was 69. Actor Dulquer, who had announced the release of 'King of Kotha' trailer on August 9, has now shifted it.

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, King Of Kotha is Dulquer Salmaan’s dream project. It was reported that the trailer will be attached to Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Jailer', releasing on August 10. However, in respect of Siddique's demise, the makers have decided not to release the trailer. Wayfarer Films shared a statement on their Twitter handle that read, "Due to the demise of director Siddique, the launch of KOK trailer has been postponed." The team also extended their heartfelt condolences to Siddique's family.

Apart from Dulquer, Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha and Chemban Vinod Jose, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna and Anikha Surendran play pivotal roles.

Earlier Dulquer also took to social media and paid tribute. He wrote, "The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique Sir’s family and loved ones."

The statement shared by ANI about Siddique’s death quoting a doctor at the hospital read, "He was put on a ventilator for respiratory failure and his condition improved with medical management. He was taken off the ventilator and was on supplemental oxygen therapy. While on treatment, he had a massive heart attack while undergoing treatment in the hospital and underwent emergency angioplasty. He was placed on ECMO support due to cardiogenic shock and respiratory failure. He developed multiorgan dysfunction with clinical deterioration and was declared dead on August 8, at 9.10 pm."

ALSO READ: Noted Malayalam director Siddique died in Kochi, Dulquer Salmaan confirms

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi REACT to 'OMG 2' controversy: 'We are responsible people...'

Latest Entertainment News