Noted Malayalam director Siddique died in Kochi, Dulquer Salmaan confirms

Noted Malayalam director Siddique died in Kochi’s Amrita Hospital after suffering from a heart attack. He was in hospital since early July for treatment of Pneumonia and related respiratory issues. The filmmaker was reportedly in intensive care shortly before passing away. The hospital authorities had informed that Siddique was getting support through an Extracorporeal Membrane (ECMO) machine.

Siddique’s death has left the entire Malayalam film industry in shock. Dulquer Salmaan took to social media and mourned his demise by penning an emotional note. The actor wrote along with the post, “The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanor. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique Sir’s family and loved ones”.

Fans too have been pouring out their emotions after the passing of the director.

Siddique is survived by his wife, Sajitha, and their three children Sumaya, Sara, and Sukoon.

Talking about Siddique Ismail, the director is known for directing popular Malayalam films such as Godfather, Big Brother, Maaro, and Bodyguard. He made his directorial debut in 1989 with the Malayalam film, Ramji Rao speaking. He made his debut as a screenwriter in 1986 with the film, Pappan Priyappetta Pappan.

