Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi REACT to 'OMG 2' controversy: 'We are responsible people...'

Akshay Kumar starrer 'OMG 2' is one of the most awaited films of this year. The movie is the sequel to 2012 hit film 'OMG - Oh My God', which featured Akshay and Paresh Rawal. The film, slated to release on August 11, was under the scrutiny of the Censor Board Of Film Certification for a while. The CBFC wanted to analyse the film well, before releasing it. Eventually, OMG 2 was passed with an 'A' certificate along with some changes and cuts. Days after CBFC's remakrs, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi addressed all the hullabaloo created over the film.

Speaking to ANI, Yami said, "When one will see this film, they will find that there is nothing sceptical in this film. A very important and sensitive subject has been raised in this film, especially related to children's education. The whole subject has been covered beautifully in the form of a courtroom drama. There is also comedy and a lot of entertainment in this film and I am happy to be its part.”

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is essaying one of the lead roles in the film, also expressed his views, saying the film is made with precautions and sensitivity. "This is an important story and the film is made with all precautions and sensitivity. In the past days when the teaser of the film was released, a lot of controversies started erupting. I very much wanted to speak up and say to everyone that please watch the film first and then judge it, we are responsible people, Amit Rai took a lot of time to write this story," he said.

CBFC makes changes to OMG 2

On July 31, Akshay Kumar's film was finally cleared by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). It has been granted 'A' certificate from the Censor Board with 27 cuts. However, in the UAE, the movie has been passed with a 12+ (12A) certificate, which means that children above the age of 12 years can watch the film. OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai and reportedly made with a huge budget of Rs 150 crore.

