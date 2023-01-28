Dubai Bling cast open up about their personal life with Shiivanggii Sharma on 'Tea With Shi'

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK There are 5 lunch ideas which can make you healthy and fit.

Popular show Dubai Bling that released on Netflix has been making waves on the internet, It is about the glamorous lives of a group in Dubai. These millionaires are followed in their daily lives against the backdrop of luxury cars, fashion shows and exotic seaside resorts, and viewers have been obsessing over the oh so perfect lives of these stars. But do you know what goes on in their real lives? Social media influencer Shiivangii Sharma took off to Dubai to get the star cast on her podcast “Tea With Shi”, where she discusses about their personal lives, about how scripted are reality tv shows and if all of them are really friends? She also asked them if they all actually have such perfect lives. Shiivangii got into a candid conversation with Dubai Bling stars Ebraheem Al Samadi who’s the owner of the famous forever rose cafe and Danya Mohammed who’s the famous DJ Bliss’s wife.

In the video, Danya and Ebraheem can be seen all praise for India and ofcourse, Biryani. The duo revealed that they love the flavours and enjoy it alot. On the other hand, Ebraheem revealed that the three factors that helped him say yes to the show were-- good people, Dubai and bling. He also answered the million dollar question- Is he engaged?

Watch the podcast video here-

Tea With Shi is a podcast where you get to know about the real lives of people, where you get deeper and closer into their lives, the podcast is about having fun, about some interesting stories, about some crazy stories too, the podcast started airing from Dec 22nd and it’s been doing great since then, the trend of podcast is not much in India so it’s something that we all are looking to explore and listen and see.

