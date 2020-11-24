Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Don't miss Shah Rukh Khan's casual avatar as he gets clicked at Gateway of India. See pics

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is right now busy shooting for his next project 'Pathan' helmed by Siddharth Anand. There has been numerous times when he has swayen away his fans with his good looks and dimpled smile and Wednesday was nothing new. The actor was papped at the Gateway of India in Mumbai today where he was seen wearing a white shirt along with an olive green hoodie and blue cargo pants. The entertainer was additionally acing his casual look with his cool shades as he strolled towards his speed boat.

Khan, a few days back was spotted at Yash Raj Studios in a long hair look, leading to speculation that he has commenced filming for the movie reportedly titled "Pathan". The film marks his first project after 2018's "Zero", which received a lukewarm response. While there is no official confirmation regarding the shoot of the movie billed as an action-thriller and produced by Yash Raj Films, an insider said, "Shah Rukh Khan started shooting for his next film with Siddharth from today.

Look at the actor's latest photos here:

Not just SRK, but also Deepika Padukone has reportedly started shooting for her new film with the actor on Monday. Fans of Deepika have been speculating about the development on Twitter for a while, and now the actress has dropped a hint on Instagram Story that she has started shooting for the film in question. Her latest Insta post reads, "Shubh arambh", which in English means 'an auspicious beginning'.

According to reports, the 55-year-old star is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for a social comedy, South filmmaker Atlee for a potboiler, and "Bharat" director Ali Abbas Zafar and director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of "The Family Man" fame for separate films.

However, there is no official announcement of the news by the side of makers or the actors yet.

