Shah Rukh Khan started shooting for Pathan? Fans go crazy after photos from YRF Studios go viral

Ever since superstar Shah Rukh Khan's last release 'Zero,' his fans have been crazily waiting for his next project. The actor on Wednesday was clicked outside Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, and fans are speculating if there is a big announcement in the offing. In the viral images, SRK sports long hair and wears sunglasses. Reportedly, Shah Rukh is at the studios to start shooting for the rumoured film, Pathan. According to the unconfirmed reports, the film Pathan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The pictures of the actor are being heavily shared on the social media platform by his fan clubs. One of them wrote on Instagram, "SHAH RUKH KHAN spotted in YRF studios. He will start the shoot of Pathan from today. Biggest megastar is all set."

The picture shows the 55-year-old actor sporting long hair and a braid on one side that raises speculations about his rugged look in the film.

Although there is no official announcement of the news yet, SRK fans are naturally excited seeing the pictures. "Can't wait to see him on big screen," a user tweeted. "King Khan is back. He will roar now," announced another user.

As per a report in TOI, the shooting of the film will begin soon and it will be directed by Siddharth Anand. However, no official announcement has been made yet by the makers. A source informed the portal that the actor was extremely impressed with the narration, which is why he chose to go with 'Pathan' first.

Previously, reports stated that SRK has also signed films with Tamil director Atlee and another one by Rajkumar Hirani that will be produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Nothing has been made official yet.

SRK was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's 2018 release Zero, which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, too.