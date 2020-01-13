Disha Patani can't stop drooling over Tiger Shroff's latest shirtless picture. See Photo

Disha Patani dropped comment with fire emojis on Tiger Shroff's latest shirtless picture

Tiger Shroff has one of the most good-looking bodies in Bollywood and its what perfection looks like. Tiger's fans can’t stop drooling over his shirtless pictures and they are not alone. Tiger recently uploaded a shirtless picture from his latest beach outing and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani couldnt stop herself from drooling over the picture. Tiger could be seen flaunting his perfect abs and his chiseled physique as he poses for a picture in his pink boxer.

This picture evokes a lot of reactions, Tiger's co-actor Vijay Varma, Jackie Shroff, and others commented on this picture but one comment that got everybody's attention was by Disha Patani. The actress reacted with fire emojis for this ultra-hot picture of Tiger Shroff.

While Disha and Tiger may not have officially confirmed their relationship, Disha is often seen pouring out love on Tiger's Insta post. The dating rumours of Tiger and Disha have been in the air for a long time now. The duo reportedly came close during the shoot of Baaghi 2. Meanwhile, some reports suggested that the couple has broken up but no one exactly knows what is brewing between them.

On the work front, Tiger and Disha have been quite busy with their new projects. Tiger has been shooting for the third installment of his Baaghi franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 feature Tiger with Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma.

Meanwhile, Disha has been making headlines thanks to her hot avatar in the Malang trailer. Disha Patani will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in Mohit Suri’s Malang that hits the theatres on February 7, 2020.

