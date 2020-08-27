Image Source : IMDB Director Honey Trehan tests positive for COVID-19

Casting director-turned-filmmaker Honey Trehan on Thursday revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis and said his family will also undergo tests soon.

The 41-year-old filmmaker, who recently made his directorial debut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer "Raat Akeli Hai", shared the news on Twitter. "I have tested COVID positive today. BMC and the other authorities been informed as well. My family and the staff will be getting tested soon. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are kindly requested to please get themselves tested," Trehan said.

I have tested COVID positive today..BMC and the other authorities been informed as well.

My family and the staff will be getting tested soon.All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are kindly requested to please get themselves tested ! 🙏 — Honey Trehan (@HoneyTrehan) August 27, 2020

Just yesterday, actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared the news of her parents testing positive for coronavirus. She tweeted, "My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent test immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family including myself have tested negative. By the grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery."

Coming back to Trehan prior to his directorial debut, he has served as casting director on several films such as "Sonchiriya", "Udta Punjab", "Talvar" and "Dedh Ishqiya".

On Wednesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,39,532 with addition of 1,854 new cases. The total number of cases in the city thus climbed to 1,39,537 and death toll to 7,505.

-With PTI inputs

