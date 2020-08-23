Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAIRABANU Dilip Kumar's brother Ehsaan Khan critical, Saira Banu prays & hopes he gets back home

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar’s family is going through a rough patch as brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan were admitted to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai last week after testing COVID-19 positive. The younger brother, Aslam, passed away at the age of 88 on August 21 due to COVID19 with diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease. And now the actor's wife and actress Saira Banu has shared an update about Ehsan Khan's health and said that he is also critical and is struggling in the ICU. Further, she revealed that he is breathless and hopes and prays that he recovers soon and goes back home.

Talking to ET Times, Saira Banu said, "Pray for Ehsaan bhai, who's struggling in the ICU. He's breathless. I hope he goes back home fine,” she added. The veteran actress also mourned Aslam’s demise and stated that he succumbed to COVID 19. Saira said, “It is so unfortunate that Aslam bhai succumbed to the Coronavirus; we really don't know how to cope with this loss. May Allah rest him in peace."

Further, speaking about Aslam's funeral, she said, "Dilip Kumar's nephew Imran and Ayub Khan (Nasir Khan's son) along with Saqib Kashif Khan (of Mehboob Studios) and Murshid (who worked for Dilip Kumar at his office and has become an integral part of our family) managed everything."

Earlier, Dilip Kumar penned a beautiful poem requesting fans to stay indoors and save lives amid the coronavirus crisis. The 97-year-old actor shared a four-line poem on Twitter urging everyone to follow the lockdown. Taking to Twitter, Dilip Kumar wrote a four-line poem which read, "Dawa bhi, dua bhi auron se faslaa bhi/ Ghareeb ki khidmat kamzor ki seva bhi"

I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic



Dawa bhi, dua bhi

Auron se faslaa bhi

Ghareeb ki khidmat

Kamzor ki seva bhi



दवा भी दुआ भी

औरों से फासला भी

ग़रीब कि खिदमत

कमज़ोर कि सेवा भी — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020

