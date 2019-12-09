Monday, December 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Dilip Kumar is elated as 'choti behen' Lata Mangeshkar is back home

Dilip Kumar is elated as 'choti behen' Lata Mangeshkar is back home

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar shared his excitement on Twitter after the arrival of Lata Mangeshkar back home after her treatment.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2019 7:28 IST
Dilip Kumar is elated as 'choti behen' Lata Mangeshkar is back home

Dilip Kumar is elated as 'choti behen' Lata Mangeshkar is back home

The nation took a sigh of relief when the news of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar returned to her home on Sunday evening after getting treatment for the last 28 days at the Breach Candy Hospital. The 90-year-old singer, took to Twitter to thank her fans who have been praying for her good health. Not just the Netizens, even veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar is overjoyed after the arrival of his 'choti behen' to home as he shared a picture with her and wife Saira Banu and expressed his happiness.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Overjoyed to hear the good news that My ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata."

Related Stories

Previously, Lata Mangeshkar wrote, "Namaskaar, For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy. Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well-wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you."

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

Related Video

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News