Dilip Kumar is elated as 'choti behen' Lata Mangeshkar is back home

The nation took a sigh of relief when the news of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar returned to her home on Sunday evening after getting treatment for the last 28 days at the Breach Candy Hospital. The 90-year-old singer, took to Twitter to thank her fans who have been praying for her good health. Not just the Netizens, even veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar is overjoyed after the arrival of his 'choti behen' to home as he shared a picture with her and wife Saira Banu and expressed his happiness.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Overjoyed to hear the good news that My ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata."

Previously, Lata Mangeshkar wrote, "Namaskaar, For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy. Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well-wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you."

A special thank you, again to the team of doctors who treated me with utmost care and love.

Dr. Pratit Samdani, Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Zareer Udwadia, Dr Nishit Shah, Dr. Janardan Nimbolkar and Dr. Rajeev Sharma. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019

