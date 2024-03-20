Did Ranveer Singh take paternity leave for Deepika Padukone and his first child? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE According to reports, Ranveer Singh is taking a paternity leave to spend time with wife Deepika Padukone, and his September baby

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the power couples of Bollywood. Now these lovebirds will soon become parents. Deepika had announced her pregnancy on social media some time ago. Deepika is going to give birth to a baby in September. According to reports, Ranveer Singh is planning to take paternity leave to spend time with his baby and Deepika.

Has Ranveer decided to take a break?

According to Zoom's report, Deepika has completed all her work commitments and is now enjoying her maternity leave. On the other hand, Ranveer is now planning to take paternity leave for one year. So that he can spend time with Deepika and the baby. Earlier, Ranveer Singh's schedule was completely packed but since his one year's dates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra have turned free, he has decided that he will not start any new project before Don 3 and Shaktimaan. Reports suggest that the Padmavat actor will spend the remaining months with Deepika and the baby.

Ranveer Deepika announced their pregnancy on Instagram

Deepika and Ranveer had announced their pregnancy by sharing a post on February 29. They had posted a photo in which children's caps, shoes, and balloons were made. They also revealed that Deepika's delivery will take place in September 2024.

On their work front

Talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Kiara Advani will be seen in the lead role with Ranveer in this film. Apart from this, he will be seen in Aditya Dhar's Shaktimaan. Fans are eagerly waiting for both Ranveer's films. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

Talking about Deepika Padukone, she will soon be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from this, she is going to be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Her look from the film was also been revealed last year. She was last seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's Fighter.

