Did Kareena Kapoor Khan just confirm Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's engagement?

Varun Dhawan has been one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood. The actor enjoys a massive fan following across the nation and recently there have been speculations about Varun and Natasha’s wedding. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have cleared the speculation about Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor's engagement, when she referred Natasha Dalal as his ‘fiancée’. Varun was a guest on Kareena’s radio show 'What Women Want'.

Varun and Natasha have known each other for a very long time and have been in a relationship for several years. He opened up about getting married to Natasha and said, “See, marriage, coming into this time period when you have been with someone for so long... I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and my bhabhi. When I saw my niece Niara, I was like, ‘This is good.’”

Varun also revealed that he and Natasha would have liked to be in a live-in relationship but his family wants to see them get married. “Natasha and her parents have been pretty chill in that sense but I think after a certain period, you decide that you want to live with each other. She and I wouldn’t have minded a live-in relationship but my parents wanted us... Because I have my own place now,” he said.

Meanwhile, the two have known each other since their childhood days as they were in the same school. Needless to say, everyone has been waiting for the Student of The Year actor to tie the knot with his ladylove.