Dia Mirza pens loving note for hubby Vaibhav Rekhi on their first wedding anniversary

"Having Vaibhav as a co-traveler has expanded my world, both within and without," says Dia Mirza on her first wedding anniversary. The actor and producer got married to entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. They also welcomed their child, a baby boy, later in the year.

On the first anniversary of her February 15 wedding, a blissfully happy Dia looked back at the year gone by and said, "It seems like just yesterday when Vaibhav and I were getting married in the presence of all our loved ones. Time has flown by and this year has been one of the immense blessings and beautiful life lessons. The health complications Avyaan and I faced reminded me of how loved I am and how blessed to be surrounded by so many people who wish us well. I feel immensely lucky to not just have found love but also the friendship and trust of our daughter Samaira. There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of my dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered."

About Avyaan, Dia said, "He has been my biggest teacher. The resilence with which he triumphed over the challenges of premature birth and his joy in the smallest of things, have taught me so much. He is so mindful and unconditionally loving and nothing gives me more happiness than to watch him flower into a beautiful being."

Speaking about her soulmate Vaibhav, Dia shared, "Marriage is about balance, harmony and communication. Right from the first moment that I met Vaibhav, there was a deep connection and trust between us and everything that followed was simple, easy and effortless. I truly feel at home with him because he sees me as I am and has no desire to alter me. The same goes for me. We are partners in the true sense of the word and celebrating the ordinary and the special moments together is immensely fulfilling. Having Vaibhav as a co-traveler has expanded my world, both within and without."

Marking the special occasion, Dia also shared a video from her wedding day on Instagram, writing, "There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of our dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered. Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life (sic)."