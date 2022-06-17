Dhootha: Prachi Desai shares pic with Naga Chaitanya, here's how she's preparing for series with him

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRACHI DESAI Director Vikram K Kumar, Prachi Desai and Naga Chaitanya

Prachi Desai thanked director Vikram K Kumar and Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya for making her experience working on 'Dhootha' simpler. Chaitanya is currently working on the web series, which stars Desai in the lead role. Taking to her social media, the actress shared a picture with Vikram and Chaitanya as she revealed learning Telugu phrases for her role. During the shoot, the actress ate delectable Asian cuisine.

Prachi Desai's Twitter Post

The actress dropped an unmissable pic with Naga Chaitanya as she summed up her work experience. In the pic, Prachi Desai seen standing in between the director and Chaitanya as they posed for a happy pic. Posting the picture, she wrote, "‘Thank you’ @Vikram_K_Kumar & @chay_akkineni for making #Dhootha & working in Hyderabad such a breeze! Not pictured here - me learning my lines in Telugu & gorging on Shoyu food.."

Apart from this, Prachi Desai has been making headlines for her upcoming series 'Forensic 2022,' which will premiere on June 24. On the other side, Naga Chaitanya will mark his OTT debut with Vikram K Kumar's directorial Dhootha, which is touted to be a horror-thriller. It also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in key roles. The actor is also looking forward to the release of his films 'Thank You' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Mona Singh. It is an Indian adaptation of Eric Roth's original screenplay of the 1994 Hollywood hit, 'Forrest Gump' which saw Tom Hanks playing the lead. In the film, Kareena plays Aamir Khan's on-screen love interest, Mona Singh plays his mother and Naga Chaitanya plays his friend. The Indian adaptation of the screenplay has been done by Atul Kulkarni and the film is directed by Advait Chandan, is all set to release on August 11, 2022 in theatres worldwide.