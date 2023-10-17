Deepika Padukone steps out in style, fans call her the fashion trendsetter | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER This appearance made by Deepika came after the announcement of her next with Rohit Shetty.

Jawan actor Deepika Padukone took people when she stepped out in style on Monday. The actor's effortless styling has impressed netizens and they can't stop talking about the actor's look. Deepika was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai while catching up on dinner with a friend.

DP donned a black backless top with blue denim. She completed her look with white sneakers and a sling bag. The minimal makeup look with loose curls just enhances the look and her ever-enchanting smile to the paps was the cherry on the cake.

Social media users heaped praises on the Jawan actor's look and called her the real fashion trendsetter in India. An

X user wrote, 'She is the real diva of Bollywood', while another user wrote 'first Indian house ambassador of Louis Vuitton for a reason'.

This appearance made by Deepika came after the announcement of her next with Rohit Shetty. The ace director had earlier revealed during the promotions of Cirkus that Deepika will be his first Lady Singham. But her first poster was released on Sunday. The actor looks badass in a cop's uniform and her first look from Singham Again was received well by the audience. Several actors like Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu even shared DP's post on their Instagram stories and wished her good luck.

On the work front, Deepika who is enjoying the success of Pathaan and Jawan in 2023 opposite SRK has a series of films lined up. First, she will be seen in Nag Ashwin's prestigious project Project K (now called Kalki 2898 AD), opposite Prabhas. This is the first time that both the actors will be sharing screen space. Later, Deepika will again be seen in a fresh pair opposite Hrithik Roshan in Sidharth Anand's Fighter. Both these films are slated to hit theatres in January 2024.

