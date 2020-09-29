Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan deny taking drugs, claim 'maal' is cigarette

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 26 for their alleged connection to drugs. While Deepika was questioned about her WhatsApp chat with manager Karishma Prakash that came to the fore, Sara and Shraddha were quizzed about the drug connection in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. While the three actresses denied taking drugs or their connection to any drug peddler, Shraddha revealed that she had seen Sushant take drugs in his vanity van. On the other hand, Deepika during her interrogation claimed that in the industry, 'maal' is the code word for cigarettes.

In the viral chat, Deepika can be seen asking for 'maal' from her manager Karishma and also mention that she needs 'hash' and not 'weed.' When further questioned about the same, Deepika Padukone claimed that these are code words for rolled cigarettes, while weed refers to thick cigarette, hash means thin cigarettes.

When asked about the CBD Oil (cannabidiol) WhatsApp chat with Jaya Saha, actress Sharddha Kapoor claimed that it was for external use. NCB is not convinced with the answers. Legally, preparations made from extract or tincture of Indian hemp, except those which are only for external use, are covered as per the provisions of the NDPS Act.

After the interrogation, NCB has seized Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta and Karishma Prakash's mobile phones. The agency collected their phones as the alleged 'drug' chats were made using the same phones, the source said. The source also said that the NCB has collected the phone of Sushant's former talent manager Jaya Saha.

The phones of Rakul and Khambatta were seized as both of them are close friends of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested earlier this month after three days of questioning. Besides Rhea, the NCB has also arrested her brother Showik and 17 others in connection with the case.

