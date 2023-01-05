Deepika Padukone: 'Ek chutki sindoor' to 'Kiski talvaar pe', best dialogues of actress | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Deepika Padukone birthday special

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan and since then, there's been no looking back for the actress. Deepika Padukone is the only actress today to have given back-to-back box-office successes with equally memorable performances. Every time she bags a film, the actress makes sure to light up the screens with her excellent presence and super-se-bhi-upar- performance, dialogues and costumes.

Currently, Deepika is garnering a lot of praise for her stunning look in Pathaan's song Besharam Rang. While the cine-goes are eagerly waiting for the release of her film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, let's check out the and famous and unforgettable dialogues of Deepika Padukone, who is celebrating her birthday today.

Check Best Dialogues Of Deepika Padukone.

Om Shanti Om

Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh babu ... ishwar ka aashirwad hota hai ek chutki sindoor ... suhagan ke sarr ka taj hota hai ek chutki sindoor ... har aurat ka khwab hota hai ek chutki indoor

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hai ... ek baar khula toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Agar Mein Tumhare Sath Do Minute aur Rahi toh… Mujhe tumse pyaar ho jaayega…phir se …Aur tumhe nahi hoga…phir se

Chennai Express

(Meri dictionary mein impossible ka shabd hi nahi hai) ... Acha ... kahan se khareedi aaisi bakwaas dictionary?

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Jab Ram naam ka raag lage ... toh pani mein bhi aag large

Bajirao Mastani

Kiski talvaar pe sar rakhu ye bata do mujhe, ishq karna agar khata hai toh saza do mujhe

