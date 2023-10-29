Deepika Padukone comes up with funny video amid casual dating controversy, hubby Ranveer Singh reacts | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Deepika openly talked about not being committed until proposal to Ranveer on KWK 8

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was recently seen in Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee with Karan season 8's first episode. Making an appearance along with her husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the couple made several revelations about their relationship. But in a bad sequence, a statement made by Deepika didn't go well with social media users and they trolled the actor left and right for a casual dating remark. But seems like the global star didn't pay much heed to the trolling and has now given a befitting reply to all her trolls through a funny video.

Recently Deepika Padukone shared a video on her Instagram account, which is now going viral. Deepika has made a funny video of herself on a viral meme, in which she is saying to herself 'Just looking like a wow..' Watch the video here:

Ranveer Singh reacts

There has been a flood of comments on this funny video of DP. Ranveer Singh also reacted to the video and posted numerous laughing emojis in the comment section. He even posted the video on his Instagram stories. Bollywood director-producer and Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar posted two comments. In one he said that he's obsessed and in the next one Karan wrote, 'I love love love this.'

Also Read: Vir Das comes to rescue of Deepika Padukone amid casual dating controversy | Read remark

Deepika is being trolled for this reason

For the unversed, during her Koffee with Karan appearance, Deepika had openly talked about not being committed until proposal to Ranveer. "I wanted to remain single for some time because I had come from a difficult relationship. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to commit.' And I enjoyed it! And then he (Ranveer Singh) came along, so I didn't commit until he proposed to me. There was no such 'commitment'. Even if we are technically allowed to meet other people, we will just keep coming back to each other," Deepika said on KWK season 8.

Many people did not like this statement by Deepika and she is facing heavy trolling on social media. People are finding this relationship between Deepika and Ranveer fake. Rather some people also deemed DP as a red flag and said that she does not deserve Ranveer.

Latest Entertainment News