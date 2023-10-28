Vir Das comes to rescue of Deepika Padukone amid casual dating controversy | Read remark

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Vir Das defends Deepika Padukone

Indian comedian Vir Das has defended Deepika Padukone on the casual dating remark. The 44-year-old took to his Twitter account and fired back at those, who were trolling the actor has her casual dating remark. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 8's first episode with her husband Ranveer Singh. While the couple were reminiscing their dating days, a statement made by the Pathaan actor didn't go well with some social media users. Deepika was not only called out for the statement but a meme fest also broke on the internet.

What did Deepika Padukone say?

"I wanted to remain single for some time because I had come from a difficult relationship. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to commit.' And I enjoyed it! And then he (Ranveer Singh) came along, so I didn't commit until he proposed to me. There was no such 'commitment'. Even if we are technically allowed to meet other people, we will just keep coming back to each other," Deepika said on KWK season 8.

Many people on the internet targeted Deepika for revealing that she went on dates with other men even after meeting Ranveer Singh. The couple also said that they were not together at that moment. Deepika revealed that she feels connected to Ranveer and would go back to him. However, people are using only a part of his statement and trolling her. Now, actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das has taken a stand for them.

Vir Das supports Deepika amid trolling

Veer Das has now taken a stand for Deepika Padukone. Taking to X, he wrote, "Moment of silence for all the men who are upset that a Bollywood star way out of their league was casually dating for a while and wasn’t as committed as their imaginary girlfriend is to them.

