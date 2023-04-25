Deepika Padukone's airport outfit leaves netizens baffled, fans say 'Konse school ki uniform hai'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Deepika Padukone's airport look

The Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone always nails her airport looks but it seems this time her fashion quotient has left netizens confused. Talking about her latest appearance, Deepika Padukone paired a loose yellow-coloured t-shirt from Adidas with a blue collar and matching loose track pants. Her outfit had signature Adidas stripes and looked very summery and eye-pleasing but fans are calling it a school uniform. She accessorized the look with Louis Vuitton tan-coloured large tote bag, chunky white lace-up sneakers, and tinted sunglasses.

Deepika's latest ensemble did not impress her fans, who expressed the same in the comments section. One wrote, "Yeh to mera school uniform tha Saturday ka (This was my school uniform on Saturday)." Another commented, "Ailaa [Omg], school dress." A fan remarked, "Haha, school uniform [laughing emojis]." A user wrote, "Today, she is looking literally like a schoolgirl." Another wrote, "Yeh toh mere bhatija ka school ka uniform hai".

Meanwhile, some fans liked the quirky outfit and appreciated the actress and wrote, "She is one of the most famous and popular personalities in the world, and there is so much modesty, embarrassment, no stardom! This is the mentality, this is the upbringing! Bravo!"

Deepika selected a shiny yellow-coloured Polo T-shirt that includes a blue collared neckline, blue horizontal stripes on the hem, a disheveled becoming, half-length folded sleeves, and button closures on the torso. The star accomplished the ensemble with darkish blue pants.

Deepika Padukone is one name that makes Indians proud by representing fashion brands globally. She has some of the biggest brand names in her kitty, including Chopard, Louis Vuitton and Cartier, to name a few. She is the queen of airport fashion and never misses an opportunity to make a statement with her appearances there.

