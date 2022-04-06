Dasvi: Amitabh Bachchan wishes luck to Abhishek Bachchan ahead of Netflix premiere of movie

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @HIINDIA Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is ready for the release of his upcoming film Dasvi. Alongside him, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur are essaying pivotal roles in it. The promotions of the film are ongoing and the cast is leaving no stone unturned and doing their best to put the word out ahead of the premiere on Netflix on April 7. A promotional video by The Viral Fever (TVF) was launched recently, where Abhishek was seen promoting his film with popular YouTuber and actor Arun Kushwaha, also known as Chote Miyan. Arun is also playing a role in Dasvi.

Abhishek retweeted the video thanking TVF as he wrote, ‘’This was great fun to do. Thank you @TheViralFever’’. After watching the promo video Big B also shared his reaction and replied to Abhishek’s Tweet, "Soooopeeerrrr !!! super idea for a Promo .. all my best wishes .. YEEEAAAAAAHHHH (sic) !!!"

In the video, Abhishek was looking for someone to cast in his film Dasvi when he runs into Chote Miyan. The actor ignores Chote Miyan until he finds out that he is the new cast member of his film.

In the parody video, Chote Miyan pokes fun at Abhishek Bachchan and asks him, if he is indeed Abhishek Bachchan. The latter counters him saying, “Nahi, itne bure din to nahi aaye ki spoof Karna shuru kar du." Later in the video, Chote Miyan again trolls the actor by praising his bike in Dhoom which impressed him more.

The fun banter continues between the two. When Abhishek informs him about his film Dasvi, the YouTuber jokes that he is at a better place than him as he has already done his BA. He continues the conversation by saying there is no nepotism in Bollywood as Abhishek did not star in Akshay Kumar's last release Bachchhan Pandey, referring to his Bachchan surname. He told Abhishek, "They used your surname also, but didn't even cast you in the film."

In the later part of the same video, a friend calls Chote Miyan from Kaun Banega Crorepati sets, on which Shehenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is the host. Chote Miyan is asked a question, which is, ‘Who was the lead in the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, which starred Abhishek, Amitabh, and Rani Mukerji?’ To this Abhishek says that he played the lead role. But, Chote Miyan says how can someone else be the lead if the film has Amitabh Bachchan and the video continues.

Dasvi is a political satire, directed by Tushar Jalota.