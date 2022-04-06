Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' to Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer 'RRR': Highest grossing Indian films worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dangal, RRR, Baahubali

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles has been ruling box office records since its release. The epic period action drama film has earned Rs 913 crore approx, worldwide, surpassing Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which collected Rs 969 crores. As per the official records 'RRR' has become the third highest-grossing Indian film beating Rajinikanth's '2.0's lifetime collection of Rs 800 crore (worldwide gross) at the box office. The top two movies are Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion, however, in the upcoming days RRR can break their records too.

Domestically, RRR has maintained its strong grip over the ticket window against new releases. RRR's total collection for day 12 stands at 198.09 crore. On Tuesday, SS Rajamouli directorial minted 6.50 crore. Well, the film is sure to enter Rs 200 crore club today. With Rajamouli's Baahubali and RRR carving a niche for themselves, globally, here are the top highest-grossing Indian movies worldwide:

Dangal (Rs. 2008.30 crores)

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, which was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Amir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, starred Bollywood actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra and Amir Khan in the lead. The movie released in the year 2016, became the highest-grossing Indian film ever bagging the titles of the fifth highest-grossing non-English film and the highest-grossing sports film worldwide. The film bagged the Best Asian Film award at the seventh Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) last year.

Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs. 1810 crores)

Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' featured Prabhas in the titular role and Rana Daggubati as antagonist Bhallala Deva. Anushka Shetty plays the role of Devsena, Ramya Krishnan stars as Sivagami while Sathyaraj played the role of Katappa. The film, released in 2017, became the biggest hit in the history of Indian cinema. It did a global business to the tune of Rs 1810 crore, while the first film, "Baahubali: The Beginning" opened in 2015 and earned over Rs 685 crore.

RRR (Rs. 913 crores approx (12 days))

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is phenomenal at the box office since its release on March 25. The big-budget spectacle drama starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has maintained its strong grip over the ticket window. The magnum opus also became India's biggest-ever opener with Rs 223 crore worldwide, after overtaking 'Baahubali 2', which had made Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day. The film which has been receiving a thumping response will soon be entering Rs 200 crore club in India. RRR also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs. 969.06 crore)

Kabir Khan's most loved film was lauded for its sensitive portrayal of India-Pakistan relations, while retaining its sharp political commentary. Starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, a Hanuman devotee, Pawan, who crosses path with a mute girl, Munni, from Pakistan after she strays accidentally into India, Bajrangi Bhaijaan received immense love from the audience and appreciation from the critics. The film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.

Secret Superstar (Rs. 965 crore)

Starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim, Secret Superstar earned well not only domestically but globally. The rate of success of Aamir Khan's films in China is phenomenal. When compared to India, Secret Superstar's China performance seems surreal, apart from Dangal, which still remains undisputed. Directed by Advait Chandan, "Secret Superstar" is based on the life of a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.