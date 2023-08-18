Daler Mehndi birthday special: Facts we bet you didn't know about the Punjabi singer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Daler Mehndi was born in Patna.

Daler Mehndi, a popular Punjabi singer, is celebrating his 56th birthday today, August 18. We wish him a very happy birthday. He is best known for his dance numbers including Bolo Tara Ra Ra, Na Na Na Na Re, and Dardi Rab Rab, among several others. His songs are still are still played in weddings and other events in North India. On the occasion of his birthday, we have listed down some of the most interesting and lesser-known facts which we bet you didn't know.

He was born in Bihar's Patna into a Sikh family.

Bolo Ta Ra Ra was his first album, which sold over 20 million copies.

He also performed live with the popular Deadmau5 when they came to perform in India in the year 2014. They performed live on Tunak Tunak Tun.

He has four children namely, Gurdeep Mehndi, Ajit Kaur Mehndi, Prabhjot Kaur Mehndi, and Rabaab Kaur Mehndi.

In 1998, the singer launched Daler Mehndi Green Drive and planted over 1.2 million saplings in and around New Delhi.

He is the brother of Mika Singh, who is a popular name in the Hindi film industry.

In 2000, he launched his own record label named DRecords.

He has performed live across the globe including countries like Spain, UAE, South Africa, Oman, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Pakistan, among several others.

Not only regional Punjabi songs but Daler Mehndi has also lent his voice to several Bollywood flicks including Prabhas' Baahubali and Aamir Khan's Dangal, among others.

Daler Mehndi has also performed for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust and raised $5 million.

He has also financially supported families of Kargil martyrs by contributing to the government's Kargil Victims' Relief Fund.

