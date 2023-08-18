Fardeen Khan raises temperature with his shirtless beach photo, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fardeen Khan's latest Instagram post

After battling weight issues, Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has shared a selfie flaunting his ripped body at the beach. However, he didn't disclose the location. The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram, where he posted a shirtless picture of himself as he gave a glimpse of his beach day. In the image, he looked away from the camera with the sunset and the waves in the background.

For the caption, he wrote, "Sun sea sunset. A perfect end to a beautiful day."

Check out his post:

Also Read: Did you know Hema Malini once revealed that Dharmendra was not okay with Esha working in Bollywood?

Not only his fans but several friends from the film fraternity took to the comment section and praised his latest post.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, ''Smashing FK.'' Main Hoon Na fame Zayed Khan commented, ''Well done FK.'' His Acid Factory co-star wrote, ''Here comes the sun shine on my friend!.'' Apart from these, several other B-Town celebrities including Bobby Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, and Rohit Roy, among others commented on the post.

Also Read: Here's how Anupam Kher wished 'dearest friend' Robert De Niro on his birthday

Fardeen Khan's career at a glance

He made his acting debut with the romantic drama Prem Aggan, which was released in 1998. He even bagged a Filmfare Award under the Best Debut category for the film. He rose to fame with the survival thriller flick Jungle, also starring Urmila Matondkar. Heyy Babyy, Janasheen, No Entry, and Om Jai Jagadish are some of the films in which his performances garnered applause from the audience.

He was last seen in the 2010 release Dulha Mil Gaya. After this film, he took a hiatus from acting and also stayed away from the limelight. In 2020, several reports of him making a comeback to film were doing rounds. Now, it is reported that he will star in Kookie Gulati's directorial Visfot. The film will also feature Rohit Roy, Krystle D'Souza, and Riteish Deshmukh in important roles. If several media reports are to be believed, he also has a Netflix series titled Heeramandi in his kitty.

Latest Entertainment News