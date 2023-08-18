Did you know Hema Malini once revealed that Dharmendra was not okay with Esha working in Bollywood?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hema Malini (left) and Esha Deol (right)

Hema Malini, who has been quite vocal about her personal life in several interviews once revealed that her husband Dharmendra didn't want their daughter Esha Deol to work in the Hindi film industry. She made this revelation on Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 2, when the host asked if Dharmendra gave any inputs with regards to Esha's career. The actress had said, ''He was not keen on coming into films. He’s still not very comfortable with her working. But she took a decision so as a mother, I had to support her. Because I have brought her up in a different way, given her all the culture, the way she has to be brought up and she wanted to work in films.''

''She asked me the question: ‘If you can work in films, papa can work, brothers are working in films, why do you say that it is not good?’ He could not answer anything so he had to keep quiet and she started working,'' she added.

Esha Deol's career at a glance

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe alongside Aftab Shivdasani. She even won a Filmfare Award under the Best Female Debut category. She was last seen in a short film titled Ek Duaa in 2021. Some of her best-performing films include LOC: Kargil, Dus, Dhoom, and No Entry, among others.

Apart from films, she has also been a gang leader in the popular TV show Roadies X2. She has also tried her hands in web series and featured in Ajay Devgn-starter Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Suniel Shetty's Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega.

