Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY DEVERAKONDA,TARA SUTARIA Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2021: Vijay Deverakonda in 'beast boy' mode, Tara Sutaria debuts

Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar 2021: Ace fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani is back with his annual calendar, although a little late this year. If you are wondering which of your favourite stars will make it to the annual calendar, then the wait is almost over. Bollywood stars Sunny Leone, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan are some of the B-town celebrities who featured in Dabboo’s calendar this year. Tara Sutaria and Vijay Devarakonda made their debuts.

Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram account to share her look with the caption, “Here it is!!! My debut shot for the #dabbooratnanicalendar2021."

Meanwhile sharing his picture Devarakonda wrote, “Your Beast Boy!” with his photo.

The photo features a raw and rugged-looking Deverakonda atop a bike.

Dabboo also shared photos as well as behind-the-scenes action from the making of his calendar. “#dabbooratnanicalendar 2021 Launching Soon! Finally!!! There Wasn’t A Right Moment To Release It Any Sooner…. As They Say All Good Things Are Worth Waiting For!,” he wrote.

He added that there won’t be a party to launch the calendar. “Considering The Circumstances, We Won’t Be Having A #dabbooratnanicalendarlaunch Party At The Moment… We Will Share Our Creation Of Love Right Here!”

Check out other celebs who made it to the calendar:

Sunny Leone shared her look with the caption, “Summer is here!!."

Vicky Kaushal who made it for the third time posted, “We on a hattrick now @dabbooratnani !!! Such a pleasure again to be a part of your calendar."