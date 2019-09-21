Dabangg 3: Salman Khan shares BTS photo with co-star Saiee Manjrekar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan shares BTS photo with co-star Saiee Manjrekar

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared an on-location picture from his upcoming Bollywood film Dabangg 3. Interestingly, the superstar is not alone in the picture but there is also Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar. This is the first picture of Saiee from the sets of the film. The two actors have been shooting in Panchgani, Maharashtra for Dabangg 3. In the picture, Saiee can be seen posing with Salman infront of a lake.

Salman Khan introduced Saiee Manjrekar at the recently held IIFA Awards 2019. The actor appeared on the green carpet with Saiee and they posed for the paps. Saiee posted her special moments from her first awards event and wrote, IIFA 2019 my first ever award show with none other than @beingsalmankhan Surreal experience, forever grateful”

Talking about Saiee, Salman Khan said during his interaction with the media at the awards event, that her co-star Sonakshi Sinha from Dabangg also got introduced to the media and fans on the green carpet of IIFA and the path is similar for Saiee. In the film, Saiee is said to play the role of Salman’s love interest in the flashback scenes. They also have shot for a song together.

Saiee will also be having a scene with his father Mahesh Manjrekar in the film. Talking about his role, Mahesh earlier said, “I reprise my role of Haria. It’s a cameo which is there to establish Chulbul’s journey. I had one scene with Saiee and Salman, and it was wonderful to be in the same frame as my daughter. I felt proud and emotional.”

Salman Khan has been teasing his fans with on-locations pictures and motion posters of Dabangg 3. The film will release in 4 languages and hit the screens on December 20. Sharing the motion poster, the actor wrote, "Aa Rahe Hain! Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. Theek 100 din baad. Swagat Toh Karo Humara!”

