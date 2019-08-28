Salman Khan completes 31 years in Bollywood, shares adorable childhood picture to thank fans for their support

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan completes 31 years in Bollywood, shares an adorable childhood picture to thank fans for their support

Salman Khan, the Chulbul Panday of Bollywood, recently took to his Instagram account to thank his fans and well-wishers for their 31 years of support to the actor. He shares an adorable childhood picture and dedicates a thanking note to his audience. Salman Khan has marked 31 successful years in Bollywood and thus has come up with one of the cutest childhood pictures. His childhood picture has led Netizens to go 'Awww' about it. Salman Khan shares a picture and wrote," A big thank you to the Indian film industry and to everyone who has been a part of this 31-year journey specially all my fans and well-wishers who have made this amazing journey possible."

See Salman Khan's picture

Here is another childhood picture of Salman Khan with brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

Not just this picture, a few hours later, Salman Khan shared another picture with a funny caption. He wrote, "Just finished peth Pooja ... now chilling". One can clearly witness Salman Khan's abs and perfectly toned body in the picture.

Check Salman Khan's latest Instagram post

Amid all this, the buzz around Salman Khan giving up Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah is rooting up. Salman Khan was supposed to screen space with Alia Bhatt and the movie was scheduled to release on Eid 2020. At first, the news of postponing the release date broke out. However, a few hours later, Salman Khan's tweet hinted towards the release of another movie may be Kick 2 on Eid. In between all the buzz, the news of shelving of Inshallah also came. However, Salman Khan in a statement said, "Sanjay was a friend even before we started working on Khamoshi. He had come to meet me through Manisha Koirala. After that, we collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he came to me with this film, I liked it and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends and I’m sure nothing has changed in Sanjay’s heart for me. I’m extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah.”

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

However, the real reason for the same is not yet clear. Alia Bhatt has been silent as of now and did not come up with anything in this context.

Salman Khan who is currently gearing up for his upcoming home production movie Dabangg 3 is busy shooting for the same. The movie is scheduled to release on December 20, 2019. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Sujeeth and others. Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Atul Agnihotri. We are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie.

Also read:

Dabangg 3 Latest Update: Salman Khan and Sudeep all set to battle it out in latest picture

Bigg Boss 13 First Promo: Host Salman Khan reveals contestants will reach finale in four weeks

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page