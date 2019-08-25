Image Source : TWITTER Dabangg 3 Latest Update: Salman Khan and Sudeep all set to battle it out in latest picture

The Rajasthan schedule of Prabhu Deva‘s Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha has been wrapped up with much love from Jaipur fans and before the cast moves on to the next leg, Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep, who plays the antagonist in the movie, shared a dramatic picture with the superstar and posted it with an adorable caption. For the fans of both the stars, the picture comes as a visual treat as they flooded the comments section with hearts-in-eyes emoji and we don’t blame them.

The shared picture shows Sudeep wrestling head-to-head with Salman and while he had maintained a pokerface, Salman was all smiles. The two locked horns, literally, in the backdrop of a slimy wall which featured the signs of all religions and the top of the wall held the caption, “SULTAN & PEHLWAAN (sic)”, relating to Salman’s previous hit and Sudeep’s recently released movie down South. While Sudeep posted the picture on Twitter with the caption, “No this isn’t another poster…This is jus how he bonds if he luvs. Thank u @BeingSalmanKhan sir,, For the place u have given me in ur life. Im honoured & blessed. #pailwaan. (sic)”, the caption on his Instagram handle read, “The sweetest thee is".

A source had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “Sudeep and Salman have been planning to team up on a film since a long time and things have finally fallen in place. The two will engage in Tom and Jerry kind of skirmishes in Dabangg 3. Sudeep’s character has shades of grey.” Interestingly, Salman recently launched the teaser of Kichcha Sudeep’s sports drama Pailwaan on the social media which is a hint of them having bonded well before kickstarting the shoot.

Heat was unbearable yet couldn't dominate the energy on set,,,, it was a thrilling day,, fabulous unit,, fantabulous people,,,,, a humongous Gym set up on Location is an added bonus. 1st day of #Dabangg3 wrappes wth smiles. Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan sir for making me feel at home. pic.twitter.com/MAdKTsVAlH — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 4, 2019

The team of Dabangg 3 was on an eight-day shoot schedule in Jaipur. After finishing the Prabhudeva-directorial, Salman is expected to take a break in the US and straight away hop on to the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Alia Bhatt in Mumbai. The actor will dedicate his 100 days to the Bhansali’s romantic drama that also travels to the parts of Europe and the UK.

