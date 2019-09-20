Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 teaser to be out with War and trailer with Housefull 4

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 teaser to release with War

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. After treating his fan with Bharat on Eid, the superstar is back with Christmas gift and it will nothing less than a 'dhamaka' at the box office. Dabangg 3 is all set to hit screens on December 20 and ever since the announcement of the release date, fans can't wait for the teaser and trailer. Few days back, Salman released the motion poster of Dabangg 3 and this has only made us more impatient.

Dabangg 3 makers have planned to give a sneak-peek into Chulbul Pandey's world in a special way. As per trade analyst Girish Johar, Dabangg 3 teaser will be released along with War in the cinema halls, while its trailer will be out during Diwali with Housefull 4.

War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will release on October 2 while the fourth instalment of Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull is scheduled to have Diwali release. Reportedly, the teaser of Dabangg 3 will be of duration of 90 seconds.

Salman will be playing the younger version of his character Chulbul Robinhood Pandey in the third instalment. The superstar reportedly lost weight for his part. Dabangg 3 has two parallel tracks- one set in the present day while the second one chronicles Chulbul's past. Sonakshi Sinha, who has been associated with the franchise since the first instalment will reprise the role of Rajjo, Chulbul's wife. Meanwhile, Sudeep Kichcha will be seen as an antagonist in the film.

Dabangg 3 was extensively shot in Mandleshwar, Maheshwar, Mumbai and Jaipur. It will release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

On a related note, Salman was all set to reunite with his Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 20 years with Inshallah, however, the project got shelved due to creative differences between the duo. Alia Bhatt was also roped in for the movie.