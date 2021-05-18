Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN COVID19: Kareena Kapoor extends helping hand to widows, says 'can help them find footing again'

Amid the second wave of COVID19, several people have lost their loved ones. As the country grapples with serious health crisis, celebrities have been trying to raise awareness about dealing with it. From providing food supplies, oxygen concentrators, shelter, to financial aid, many celebrities are helping and reaching out to the people in need. Now, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday has shared information related to a coronavirus 'widows initiative'.

The actress took to her social media and amplified the information related to an initiative that helps women cope with the loss of their partners amid the COVID pandemic. The name of the initiative is covidwidows.in.

Sharing the information on her Instagram story, Kareena expressed that one cannot understand the pain of women who lost their partners. In her note, the actress wrote, "We can't begin to understand their pain but we can help them find their footing again. Please spread the word and share this info with someone who needs it. One can also register as a volunteer and contribute to this initiative."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story

Kareena Kapoor has raised concerns over the children who have lost their parents due to the deadly virus. The actress has been trying to help people in need during this pandemic time. Bebo took to her Instagram and shared a post with the helpline numbers of organisations working towards child care and rescue. The actress is trying to help these unfortunate kids in her own specific way.

On the professional front, Kareena along with filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Pratik Gandhi, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will showcase culinary skills in a newly launched show called "Star Vs Food" on Discovery+.

The actress will next be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha". The Advait Chandan directorial is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump" starring Tom Hanks, and is set to release later this year.

