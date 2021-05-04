COVID19: Kareena Kapoor shares helpline number for child rescue; says 'My heart goes out to kids left alone'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor shares helpline number for child rescue

As the Covid-19 situation in India becomes precarious and scary, many Bollywood celebrities are coming out to help the people in need. Many are doing their part to raise awareness and urging everyone to stay home and stay safe while some are actively sharing posts about hospital beds, medicines, oxygen cylinders, injections on social media. Now, on Monday Kareena Kapoor Khan has raised concerns over the children who have lost their parents due to the deadly virus. The actress has been trying to help people in need during this pandemic time.

Bebo took to her Instagram and shared a post with the helpline numbers of organisations working towards child care and rescue. The actress is trying to help these unfortunate kids in her own specific way.

The actress shared the details of a child rescue helpline number, writing "My heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic—either they have lost one or both parents to the virus or the parents are in hospital. Please reach out and call the National Child Helpline (1098) to inform regarding children who are alone because of Covid-19. We cannot even begin to fathom the trauma," Kareena said. The post featured the contact number of an NGO called Akancha Against Harassment.

Kareena, mother of two shared this message to spread awareness among the masses. She is trying to help kids who’ve lost their parents.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 3,68,147 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,417 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total 3,00,732 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery data to 16,29,3003.