'Chhoti bachhi ho kya' meme creator Deependra Singh makes reels with Tiger Shroff l WATCH

Meme creator Deependra Singh, who created a viral meme on ‘Chhoti bachhi ho kya’, is also a mimicry artist who got a chance to make Instagram reels video with actor Tiger Shroff. We all have witnessed the viral meme from Tiger’s debut film Heropanti that has flooded the internet platforms in the form of reels and stories.

Recently, Tiger used this line during the promotional event of his new film Heropanti 2. At the event, when the crowd seemed a little dull, Tiger asked them to make more noise, as he says, “You guys are not that strong, I mean, Choti bachhi ho kya?” And thereafter everyone took it seriously and cheered for the actor.

By creating the meme, Deependra has become an overnight sensation and got a golden opportunity to make Instagram reels with the actor who delivered the real dialogue for the film. Deependra met Tiger for the promotion of his new film Heropanti 2, which is a sequel to his previous 2014 film Heropanti.

The creator also shared a picture with Tiger, where he got appreciative comments from many people in his comments box. As the one user wrote, "Was waiting for this! .. congratulations (sic)," another one commented, "Mehnat karne waalo ki haar nahi hoti (sic)," and one user appreciated his work as he commented,' Choti bacchi ho kya, reached its place'

As the craze for the meme ‘Chhoti Bachhi Ho Kya’ among the netizens is increasing day by day, we have seen all types of hilarious memes on it. Take a look.

Heropanti 2 is a Hindi language romantic action film, which is going to hit the theatres on April 29. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan.