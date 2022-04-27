Wednesday, April 27, 2022
     
  4. Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 collects Rs 3 crore in advance ticket sales ahead of Eid release

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 collects Rs 3 crore in advance ticket sales ahead of Eid release

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 has sold over 1 lakh tickets in advance, collecting well over Rs 3 crore. The film will open across the nation in 2,500 cinema halls plus overseas. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 27, 2022 20:37 IST
Heropanti 2
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERJACKIESHROFF

Heropanti 2 will release on April 29 and clash with Runway 34

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are all set to enthrall the fans with their upcoming action film Heropanti 2. The movie is all set to take you on an adrenaline-filled ride with high-octane action sequences. The advance bookings for the film opened recently and it has collected close to Rs 3 crores in ticket sales, as per reports. Heropanti 2 has sold over 1 lakh tickets in advance.

Read: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria pray at Mahim Dargah for Heropanti 2 success

After films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, Sajid Nadiadwala & Tiger Shroff are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. A new trailer for the film was also released recently. 

Factoring in the Eid release of the movie, Heropanti 2 will look to have a good opening weekend as per trade reports. As the industry emerges from the pandemic situation, only big canvas films like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF 2 have been doing well, and Heropanti 2 looks like the promising Hindi film offering that can match up to the big South releases.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna shoot for 'Animal' in Mumbai? Deets inside!

The film will open across the nation in 2,500 cinema halls plus overseas on April 29. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of the eccentric villain Laila, who is a cybercrime expert. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 is written by Rajat Arora and music by AR Rahman. It will clash in cinema halls with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34.

