Chin up and focus! Taapsee Pannu shares interesting BTS pic from Looop Lapeta sets

Chin Up and Focus! Actress Taapsee Pannu is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project Looop Lapeta. The actress, who is an avid social media user seems to be in no mood to take a break as she is shooting for her films back to back. A few days ago, Taapsee wrapped up her sports-drama Rashmi Rocket. The 'Pink' actress on Friday took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS photo from the set where she can be seen following the mantra 'Chin Up and Focus' amid all the chaos on social media.

Taapsee shared a picture of herself for the 'Looop Lapeta' set wherein she can be seen lost in deep thought in between shots.

"When you are in between 2 perspectives, in middle of wired up chaos and what you do in the frame is going to matter........ chin up, feet up and just focus! Coz not everybody gets this privilege ....(Also coz u r getting clicked by the lens man doubling up as producer @atulkasbekar) #LooopLapeta #SetDiaries #SaviTheChiller," she captioned the image.

Check out her post here:

On Thursday, Kangana had slammed Taapsee for supporting farmers. Taapsee had tweeted: "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it's you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher' for others."

If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2021

On a related note, Looop Lapeta is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, starring Franka Potente and directed by Tom Tykwer.

Taapsee will play the lead character of Lola. The story revolves around Lola who tries her best to find the 100,000 Deutsche mark (german currency) to save her boyfriend. The remake will be directed by Aakash Bhatia, who has also directed the TV series Inside Edge. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin opposite Taapsee. The film is slated to release later this year.

Apart from this and Rashmi Rocket, the actress will also be seen as Indian Cricketer Mithali Raj in the upcoming biopic Shabaash Mithu.