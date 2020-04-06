Image Source : INSTA/SHAZA MORANI Chennai Express producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza tests positive for coronavirus

Film producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani has been tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). She is currently admitted Nanavati hospital in Mumbai while the other family members are in quarantine in Juhu. Soon, nine family members will also be tested for coronavirus. In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Karim Morani, who is also a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, said "It is true Shaza has been found to be coronavirus positive but she has no symptoms. We have admitted her to Nanavati hospital at the moment".

Shaza Morani has worked as an assistant director for movies like Always Kabhi Kabhi and Happy New Year.

Karim Morani is a top producer, having financed films like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chennai Express. He co-produced Rohit Shetty's Dilwale, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. He has also been the associate producer of Farah Khan's Happy New Year and Anubhav Sinha's Ra.One.

After Kanika Kapoor, Shaza is probably the second individual having relations with the Bollywood film industry to test positive for COVID-19. For the unversed, singer Kanika Kapoor had tested positive for Coronavirus a few days back and is currently receiving treatment for the same.

