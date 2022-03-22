Celina Jaitly holding Priyanka Chopra by waist is too funny to ignore; see Bollywood actresses' old pic

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CELINA JAITLY Priyanka Chopra, Celina Jaitly

On a warm Tuesday afternoon, Celina Jaitly dug out an old photo of her striking a funny pose with Priyanka Chopra. The actress took to Twitter to share a throwback photo in which the duo is seen staring confidently at the camera albeit striking a rather silly pose. In the photo, Celina holds PeeCee by her waist as they wear sequin crop tops and matching trousers. Poking fun at the old photo, she says it looks like either they are either "very cold" or are "superhero action figures forced to pose like dolls".

Tweeting the photo on her verified account, Celina tagged Priyanka and wrote, "I have always wondered what @priyankachopra and I were thinking when we did this shoot back then lol… It seems we were either very cold or superhero action figures forced to pose like dolls.#Throwback #celinajaitly #PriyankaChopra (sic)."

Reacting to the photo, a Twitter user wrote, "It's funny pose. btw you look gorgeous." Another said, "Wow, that’s a classic photo!"

Miss India in 2001 and the 4th runner-up at Miss Universe 2001, Celina Jaitly is known for films like 'No Entry', 'Golmaal Returns' and 'Apna Sapna Money Money' among others. She was last seen in Season's Greetings, a short film on Zee5.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, returned to the big screens with the third instalment of 'The Matrix Resurrections'. Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com 'Text For You' opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as Amazon limited series "Citadel". In addition to these, she has also signed a film opposite Anthony Mackie in the upcoming action film 'Ending Things'. It is said to be similar to James Cameron’s 1994 action-comedy 'True Lies'.

She also has 'Sangeet', an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and she will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

Back home in India, Chopra Jonas will be seen in the Hindi movie 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.